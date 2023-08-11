The Rise Of Reality Shows On OTT

In recent years, the entertainment industry has witnessed a revolutionary transformation with the arrival of OTT platforms. These digital streaming services have disrupted traditional television and given rise to a new era of captivating content. Reality shows have emerged as a powerful genre among the plethora of offerings available on OTT platforms, attracting viewers of all ages and demographics.

From nail-biting competitions to heartwarming journeys of self-discovery, these shows have something for everyone. Whether exploring social media influencers’ lives in “Social Currency” on Netflix or delving into the complexities of real relationships in “IRL: In Real Love,” reality shows captivate viewers with their authentic and unscripted narratives. Moreover, reality shows contribute significantly to the growth of the OTT space. As the popularity of these shows soars, it attracts more subscribers to these platforms, fuelling the industry’s expansion and encouraging investment in original content creation.

Social Currency: Netflix’s latest reality show, Social Currency, tests eight social media influencers in the real world without their superpower: Instagram followers. The idea is to determine who will be the most liked influencer on and off their phone screens. The contestants are Influencers Ruhi Singh, Bhavin Bhanushali, Akash Mehta, Mridul Madhok, Vagmita Singh, Parth Samthaan, Rowhi Rai, and Sakshi Chopra. The influencers compete for ₹50 lakhs.

IRL-‘In Real Love’: Netflix India has brought the country’s first dating reality show on the OTT platform. IRL includes television fame Gauhar Khan alongside ‘Roadies’ judge Rannvijay Singha as hosts serving the audience with some amazing binge-worthy content with the involved participants. Apart from IRL’s renowned hosts, Gauhar and Rannvijay, the other featured faces in the show are Rohan Arora, Sakshi Gupta, Chiragg Khatri, and Ananya S. Rao, as the mentioned ‘singles’ who will quest for utter love within the show. However, ‘finding true love’ is its intact primary element.

Datebaazi: Amazon MiniTV has taken dating to a whole new level with ‘Datebaazi’. Featuring Rithvik Dhanjani as its host, this one-of-its-kind show follows a unique concept that challenges the idea of dating as we know it.

Hip Hop India: Amazon miniTV launched India’s first hip hop-based dance reality show – Hip Hop India. With ace choreographer Remo D’Souza and dancing queen Nora Fatehi coming together as judges for the first time, viewers are excited and are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge as India’s biggest hip-hop sensation.

Lock Upp: Lock Upp was a 24*7 captive reality show which had 16 celebrities locked inside Queen Kangana Ranaut’s jail. The confirmed stars who were a part of the show were Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, Babita Phogat, Nisha Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, Kaaranvir Bohra, Sara Khan, Siddharth Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, Ali Merchant, Swami Chakrapani, and Tehseen Poonawalla. It was telecasted on MX Player and ALTBalaji.

