Netflix & Shah Rukh Khan make it official; Aryan Khan’s directorial debut confirmed to come in 2025

Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment are teaming up for an upcoming untitled Bollywood series set to release in 2025. Produced by Gauri Khan, this collaboration also marks Aryan Khan’s debut as a creator and director. The announcement was made in Los Angeles at a Netflix event hosted by the streaming platform’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria. The event showcased major international titles slated for the next year.

The series is set against the backdrop of the film industry, exploring the journey of an ambitious outsider navigating Bollywood’s complexities. It blends multiple genres, promising a mix of drama and self-aware humor. The storyline focuses on the protagonist’s experiences in the glitzy yet challenging world of Indian cinema, offering an engaging narrative filled with larger-than-life characters and high-stakes situations.

One of the highlights of the series is its use of blockbuster cameos, designed to add depth and intrigue to its depiction of Bollywood. This creative touch aims to present a tongue-in-cheek perspective on the industry while maintaining entertainment value for viewers.

This project represents a significant step in Aryan Khan’s career as he transitions into the roles of director and creator. Gauri Khan, known for her production expertise, will lead the project’s execution under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

The announcement has sparked curiosity among fans and industry insiders alike. With its insider perspective and unique narrative approach, the series is expected to offer something fresh to Netflix’s growing library of Indian content. More details about the cast and production are anticipated as the project unfolds.

This series adds another chapter to Red Chillies Entertainment’s successful partnership with Netflix, following the streaming platform’s recent expansion of its Indian content offerings.