Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut titled ‘Nadaaniyan’ alongside Khushi Kapoor; poster revealed

Netflix has officially announced Nadaaniyan, a young adult romantic drama that explores the charm and unpredictability of first love. The film will feature Ibrahim Ali Khan in his much-anticipated acting debut, paired opposite Khushi Kapoor.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, who previously worked as an assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film follows the story of Piya and Arjun, two individuals from contrasting backgrounds. While Piya hails from an affluent South Delhi family, Arjun comes from a middle-class household in Noida. As their worlds collide, their relationship unfolds with moments of excitement, mischief, and youthful emotions.

Backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, Nadaaniyan continues the production house’s legacy of telling stories centered around love. The makers expressed their enthusiasm about bringing Ibrahim and Khushi together on-screen, emphasizing that the film captures the spontaneity and complexities of young relationships. They also highlighted that Netflix’s global reach would ensure that the film resonates with audiences beyond India.

Netflix India’s Director of Original Films, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, described Nadaaniyan as a film that encapsulates the energy and raw emotions of young love. She pointed out that it adds to the platform’s growing collection of romantic stories, offering viewers a deeper look into the experiences of young adults.

With its fresh casting and a debut director at the helm, Nadaaniyan aims to bring a relatable and engaging narrative to audiences. The film is set to premiere on Netflix soon, promising an exploration of love and relationships in a contemporary setting.