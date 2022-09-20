Lock Upp fame Shivam Sharma has a penchant for long drives. He loves to plan his travel outings and enjoys exploring newer destinations.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shivam talks about his travel plans.

Check them here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Long drives are fun in domestic travels. But when the plan is to go out of the country, planes are the best means of transportation.

Your most memorable travel was:

Ko Samui in Thailand for a full moon party

Vacation spot you long to go:

Bali

Your favorite travel buddy:

My college friends, we have a group of 12 friends called YAAR BATHERE

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Styled up… Kangi Gumake Ulta Topi Tikake Gogal Lagake Apna Kolar Chadake Kangi Gumake Ulta Topi Tikake Gogal Lagake Apna Kolar Chadake Saj Dhaj Ke Ghar Se Taka Tak Nikal Ne Ka Style Mein Rehne Ka

Your top three traveling essentials:

Hair spray, hair wax & hairbrush

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Someone close to my heart

Any road trip experience:

Road trip to Lonavala has been the best experience.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

All of the above plus sleep 😇