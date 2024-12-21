Anupamaa: Nidhi Saxena, Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly And Others Reunite, Alisha Parveen Missing

Popular TV show Anupamaa made the headlines after Alisha Parveen’s overnight replacement news surfaced on the internet. Recently, Anupamaa ex-co-stars, including Nidhi Saxena, Gaurav Khanna, and others, reunited at a Sardaarji Haveli restaurant opened by Rajan Shahi. Alisha Parveen missed the event, which has sparked curiosity.

Nidhi Saxena shared a bunch of photos posing with Rajan Shahi, Romesh Kalra, Rupali Ganguly, Abhay Jadhav, Bhim Karki, Sagar Parekh, Alpana Buch, Gaurav Khanna, Shivam Khajuria, Ekta Mehta, and another new cast of the Anupama. At the opening ceremony, Romesh Kalra’s birthday was also celebrated, and expressing her feelings about reuniting after the leap, Nidhi captioned, “An unforgettable night celebrating two milestones! 🎉 Happy Birthday to our amazing director, @romeshkalra sir and huge congratulations to Raj Sir on the grand launch of Sardarji Haveli! Thank you, @rajan.shahi.543 sir for hosting such a wonderful evening..It was so heartwarming reuniting with everyone..Blessed to be a part of the DKP family!”

However, Alisha’s disappearance at the event sparked curiosity. All the members of Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai attended the party, but Alisha missed it after the news of her replacement surfaced. Adrija Roy will now play the character of Rahi.

Here are a few questions asked by fans

A user requested not to replace Alisha, “Pls don’t replace alisha…she is perfect for rahi.”

The second said, “You replace her but but aesa Kya kr dia k wo ab off screen bhi part nhi Rahi life ka.”

And the third asked, “Why you replaced alisha?”