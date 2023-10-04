Television | News

Anupamaa Update: Producer Rajan Shahi calls Samar's death the 'biggest blow to a mother'; hints at Anuj-Anupamaa separation

Producer Rajan Shahi gets into a conversation with IWMBuzz.com, about the tragic development of Samar's death in Anupamaa, the popular Star Plus show. Read this here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Oct,2023 11:31:55
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has been loved by the audience so much that the show has been keeping up its Numero Uno slot in the rankings chart for a long time now. While every character in the show has become a household name, the makers have always given a unique special place in their plot to the mother-son relationship of Anupamaa and Samar. As we know, the role of Samar was earlier played by Paras Kalnawat, and is now being played by Sagar Parekh. The exit of this adorable son of Anupamaa, has been talked of, for quite some time now. And the inevitable has happened!! Samar is dead, and for a mother, this pain is the worst and is unbearable!!

We at IWMBuzz.com tried talking to Producer Rajan Shahi about this big development in the show and the tragic twist. He had this to say, “This is essentially the biggest blow to a mother. But tragedy does not see day, date, time or occasion.”

Ask him what viewers can expect now, and the Producer shares, “Anupamaa will never overcome this loss, but will learn to live with this fact and raise her voice against Samar’s killers.”

And on the big question that daunts us, that is about a probable separation for Anuj and Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi confides, “Yes, there will be distancing.”

OMG!! Are you ready for this emotional phase in the show? Drop us your comments here. We at IWMBuzz.com will surely miss the Anupamaa and Samar scenes that were so close to our hearts and showed the realistic depiction of the love between a mother and her child.

Srividya Rajesh

