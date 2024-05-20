Arjun Bijlani Drops A Cute Photo With Wifey Neha Swani Celebrating 11th Wedding Anniversary

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most talented actors in the television space. With his impactful acting skills and hard work, he has come a long way. Whether hosting shows or acting in serials is a powerhouse of talent. The actor is currently working in the Zee TV show Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. Besides that, he keeps his fans updated on his personal life through social media. Today is a special day for the actor, and he dropped a cute photo with his beautiful wife, Neha Swami, celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a joyous moment, Arjun’s caption reads, “We are having our 11:11 moments !! Happy anniversary Mrs bijlani !!” The photo captures a tender embrace between Arjun and his beloved wife Neha, their smiles radiating the happiness of their years together. It’s been 11 incredible years, and to mark this milestone, a beautiful white cake adorned with a picture of Arjun and Neha and the words, “Happy Anniversary Arneha,” was shared.

The comments section was a testament to the love and support the couple enjoys. Warm wishes were poured in from friends and fans alike, and celebrities like Hiten Tejwani and Rajiv Adatia joined in to congratulate the couple. The section was filled with hearts and other emojis, a visual representation of the love and joy shared by all.

Arjun Bijlani married Neha Swami on 20 May 2013, and the couple has been together for 11 years. On 21 January 2015, they became parents to a baby boy whom they named Ayaan Bijlani.

