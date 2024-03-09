Arjun Bijlani hospitalized after severe stomach pain

Arjun Bijlani, the talented actor known for his captivating performances in various television shows, including his current stint in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, recently faced a health scare that led to his hospitalization. The actor, popular for his portrayal of Dr. Shiv Kashyap, was rushed to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after experiencing severe stomach pain due to appendicitis.

Fans of the show and admirers of Arjun were taken aback by the sudden news of his health emergency. However, Arjun promptly communicated with his fans, providing updates on his condition through social media platforms. In a conversation with Zoom, Arjun shared insights into his health situation, stating, “I am admitted to the hospital due to severe stomach pain. I am right now going for an X-ray. The doctors are going to perform an emergency surgery tomorrow (March 9) morning.”

Furthermore, Arjun took to his Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of his hospital room, offering his followers a peek into his current situation. Alongside a picture of his injected hand, he inscribed, “Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai,” indicating his optimistic outlook despite the challenges he was facing. The news of Arjun’s hospitalization sparked a wave of concern and well-wishes from his fans, who flooded social media platforms with messages of support and prayers for his speedy recovery.