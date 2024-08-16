Arrest made in Matthew Perry death case

What seemed to be another unfortunate and sad instance of one of the most loved celebrities passing away has now taken a turn and there has been a development.

In the case of actor Matthew Perry’ passing, now an arrest has been made law enforcement officials have said.

NBC News reported that a person was caught hold of and arrested in Southern California on Thursday, after the LA police department said in May it was investigating how the actor obtained prescription medication.

The LAPD did not immediately respond to a request for more information to the portal.

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor was quite vocal about his issues with addiction and dealing with health problems because of that as he was found dead in a hot tub in his LA home in October 2023.

The Los Angeles police department and Drug Enforcement Administration said in May that they were working on a joint criminal investigation into how Perry, 54, got the prescription medication, and why there was so much of the drug in his system.

The examiner mentioned that Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for anxiety and depression at the time of his death, but said Perry’s last treatment, one and a half weeks before his death, would not explain the level of ketamine in his blood this raising a question how it happened.

Keep reading this space for further updates.