'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry Aka Chandler Bing Dies At 54

The worldwide famous show 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry died due to an apparent drowning at his residence. He was 54 years old. Check out more details.

Author: IWMBuzz
29 Oct,2023 10:48:06
This morning begins with the heartbreaking news of ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry’s death. The actor was found dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, as per sources. Matthew Perry was 54 years old.

A report in TMZ revealed that Matthew Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home and further said that no drugs were found at the place of the incident. In contrast, the information about a man passing in his fifties was shared by a source from the Los Angeles Police Department. But, they didn’t verify the identity of the deceased.

Matthew Perry was one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. He has worked in shows like ‘Boys Will Be Boys,’ ‘Growing Pain,’ and ‘Sydney.’ However, he got a major breakthrough after joining ‘Friends.’ Matthew Perry played the role of the iconic character ‘Chandler Bing.’ The audience loved his sarcastic personality on the show. And still, he remains one of the favorite characters of the sitcom.

Matthew Perry was born on August 19, 1969, in Williamstown, Massachusetts. He was raised in Canada. His mother, Suzzanne Morrison, was a journalist press secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Justin’s father. His biological father, John Bennett Perry, was an actor and model.

