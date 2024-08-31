Television | TV News

Dr. Mark Chavez, of San Diego, accompanied by his attorney, confirmed to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jean P. Rosenbluth that he understood his legal rights. Judge Rosenbluth informed him that he could remain free on bond under certain conditions, including the surrender of his passport and a prohibition against practising medicine. Chavez has also agreed to relinquish his medical license.

Every development about the Matthew Perry death case only continues to get murkier and murkier with every passing day. As per the latest update, one of the two doctors who was charged in connection with Perry’s death made his appearance in a federal court in LA on Friday. This happened after the doctor agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with the prosecutors.

Earlier this month, Chavez reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to charges related to the distribution of the anaesthetic ketamine. Although he did not enter a formal guilty plea or discuss the case in this appearance, he will address these matters with a different judge at a later date.

Outside the courthouse, Chavez’s lawyer, Matthew Binninger, emphasized his client’s deep remorse. “He is profoundly regretful, not only due to the situation involving Matthew Perry but also because of the impact on a patient,” Binninger said, with Chavez by his side. “He is committed to correcting the harm done. Today’s proceedings did not include a plea or further discussion, but this will be addressed in future court dates.”

When asked about what he and Chavez might say to Matthew Perry’s family, Binninger responded, “I’m unable to provide a detailed answer, but we are deeply sorrowful that a life was lost. The fact that Mr. Perry was a beloved celebrity only underscores the tragedy of the situation.”

Chavez is set to become the third individual to plead guilty following Perry’s fatal overdose last year.

In addition, Chavez has agreed to assist prosecutors in their ongoing investigation, which targets others involved in the case. This includes a doctor who collaborated with Chavez to distribute ketamine to Perry, as well as Perry’s assistant, who admitted to facilitating the acquisition and administration of the drug, and a friend who acted as a drug courier. These individuals are aiding the U.S. Attorney’s Office in their pursuit of Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who faces charges for illegally selling ketamine to Perry shortly before his death, and Jasveen Sangha, alleged to have sold the fatal dose. Both Plasencia and Sangha have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting their trial, with a status conference scheduled for Wednesday.

Chavez’s plea agreement reveals that he sourced ketamine from his previous clinic and from a wholesale distributor using a forged prescription. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison at his sentencing. Perry was found dead by his assistant on Oct. 28, 2023.