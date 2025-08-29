BARC India Ratings August 29: Anupamaa On Top; Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Sees A Rise; Itti Si Khushi Opens Well

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The BARC India Ratings released today, Week 33 of 2025, 29 August 2025, give us just that!! Anupamaa (Star Plus) is untouchable at the top with a TVR of 2.3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) emerges as the No. 2 show with a TVR of 2.0. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Star Plus) sees a marginal rise with a TVR of 1.9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB), too, has a TVR of 1.9.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak (Zee TV), finally shows a variation in ratings, and the graph is upward, with it securing a TVR of 1.8. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) has a TVR of 1.7. Mangal Lakshmi (Colors TV) secures a TVR of 1.4 along with Aarti Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus). Vasudha (Zee TV), after the time slot change issues, gets back on a rise again with its TVR improving to 1.3. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors TV) drops further to 1.3 TVR.

Shows with a TVR of 1.2 include – Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki (Colors TV), Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile and Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) and Jhanak and Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad (Star Plus).

Itti Si Khushi (Sony SAB), the new launch on the channel, opens well with a TVR of 1.1. Zee TV’s Saru secures a TVR of 1.1 too. Noyontara (Colors TV) has a TVR of 1.0.

Reality shows Chhoriyan Chali Gaon (Zee TV) and Pati Patni aur Panga (Colors TV) continue to struggle with a TVR of 0.9. Mannpasand Ki Shaadi and Dhaakad Beera (Colors TV) have a TVR of 0.9.

To sum it up, Itti Si Khushi sees a good opening. Tumm Se Tumm Tak shows an upward movement. Mangal Lakshmi and Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, show a consistent dip. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) needs to show a rise.