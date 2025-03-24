‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ Writer Manoj Santoshi Passes Away

Manoj Santoshi, the screenwriter known for his work on Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, passed away on March 24 after battling liver cancer, according to a report on India Forums. He breathed his last in Aligarh, surrounded by his family. His last rites are yet to be officially announced.

Close sources have confirmed the news and have requested privacy during this period. Earlier in February, actress Kavita Kaushik had shared on social media that Santoshi was dealing with a severe liver ailment. While she did not disclose further details, she urged fans to pray for his well-being. She also acknowledged actress Shilpa Shinde for supporting him during his illness.

Santoshi contributed to several television comedies apart from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. His writing credits include Happy Ki Ultan Paltan, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, May I Come in Madam?, Tere Mere Tedha Medha, Lage Raho Chachu, and Madam Ki Paathshala. In addition to his work behind the scenes, he appeared briefly as an actor in Hotel Beautifool and Tere Mere Tedha Medha.

An official statement regarding his passing is still awaited from his family or the team behind Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

May his souls rest in peace.