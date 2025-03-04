Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Completes 10 Years – Rohitashv Gour Surprises With Upcoming Film

If you are a TV lover, you must be aware of the comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Even if you are not, you must be scrolling through short clips of this show, and why not? The show has been the audience’s favorite for years, featuring light-hearted comedy with a legendary cast. As the show completes ten years of entertaining the viewers, airing on Sony SAB, lead actor Rohitashv Gour dropped a surprise for his fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rohitashv recorded himself, revealing that his show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai completed ten years today. In his caption he wrote, “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai serial ko 10 saal pure hone ka jashn Mussoorie me manaya gaya jaha hum humare serial per ban rahi film ki shooting ker rahe hai.” Further, in the video, he emphasized the exciting and happiest part: that on this day, he and his team are shooting in Mussoorie for the upcoming film Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, which is made by Zee Entertainment. Sushant Malik is directing the film.

View Instagram Post 1: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Completes 10 Years - Rohitashv Gour Surprises With Upcoming Film

And if that’s not all, Rohitashv also revealed the impressive star cast apart from him, including Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ravindra Kala. The actor treated the audience with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Mussoorie, which has huge mountains, breezy weather, and breathtaking views. He also showcased the view of the Haveli he will be shooting at night. The fun video also showcased Mukesh Tiwari and Vijendra Kala greeting fans and expressing their happiness at completing ten years.