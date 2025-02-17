‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ & ‘FIR’ writer Manoj Santoshi hospitalised; Kavita Kaushik urges fans to pray

Renowned comedy writer Manoj Santoshi, known for his work on popular television shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, May I Come In Madam?, and the final episodes of F.I.R. and Office Office, is currently hospitalized due to a severe liver condition.

Actor Kavita Kaushik took to Instagram to share the news, requesting fans and well-wishers to pray for his recovery. She acknowledged the efforts of producer Binaifer Kohli and her team, who are actively supporting Santoshi during this difficult time. Kavita also appreciated actor Shilpa Shinde for taking care of him.

In her post, Kavita expressed her hope for a miracle, stating that the television industry would greatly miss Santoshi’s creative contributions. She emphasized the impact he has had on comedy writing and how his colleagues are standing by him. Using hashtags like #Harshada, #ShashankBali, #SanjayKohli, #team, and #Edit2Productions, she highlighted the solidarity within the entertainment industry.

Manoj Santoshi has been a significant figure in Indian television, contributing to some of the most beloved comedy shows. His ability to create memorable characters and engaging storylines has made him a respected name in the industry.

As the news spreads, fans, colleagues, and well-wishers are sending their prayers and support, hoping for his speedy recovery. The industry awaits positive updates on his health, hoping he will soon resume his creative journey.