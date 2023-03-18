Vidisha Srivastava, who is playing the role of Anita bhabhi following the exit of Nehha Pendse in &TV’s show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, is all set to embrace motherhood. The actress is pregnant and is due in June.

As per reports in Times Of India, a source from the show said, “Vidisha is six months pregnant. People haven’t figured it out yet, as her baby bump isn’t too obvious. She will take a maternity break of around three months after her delivery. We will keep a bank of episodes and her scenes ready in advance so that the break doesn’t affect the show. This is exactly how we did when Saumya Tandon (the original Anita bhabhi) went on a four-month maternity break.”

Like her marriage, she has been tight-lipped about her pregnancy as well. Vidisha tied the knot with Sayak Paul, who is not from the industry, in December 2018, in her hometown, Banaras.

Congratulations!

