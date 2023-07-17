ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

A sultry slip dress would be my dress to kill for a date night: Vidisha Srivastava

Vidisha Srivastava, who rose to fame with her role of Anita Bhabhi in &TV's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 Jul,2023 10:10:17
A sultry slip dress would be my dress to kill for a date night: Vidisha Srivastava 834185

Vidisha Srivastava, the talented actress, who rose to fame as Anita Bhabhi in &TV’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, is an absolute stunner. The actress never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. Her dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. She got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is style for you in one word?

Comfort is all I can say. If you are not comfortable in what you are wearing, then that’s not a fashion it is just following the trend without knowing its true meaning.

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

My wardrobe comprises pants and crop tops; T-shirts with cotton shirts; tube tops with midi skirts; wide-leg trousers; and, of course, a lot of sports shoes and sneakers

What style makes you feel sexy?

I prefer all the style and fashion, but I prefer Indian more as it looks elegant.

Your fashion inspiration

Deepika Padukone is my fashion inspiration. The way she presents herself makes her the ultimate style icon.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

A sultry slip dress would be my Dress to kill for a date night.

Jackets or hats

A perfect Jacket enhances your look and goes with all the western outfits.

Sweatshirts or shirts

I prefer wearing shirts.

Indian or western

Both, but Indian more.

Jeans or pyjama

At home pyjama, but when I am out, I will prefer wearing jeans.

Fav Beachwear Fashion

A swimsuit with a shrug wearing some minimal accessories.

Fashion advise to fans

Choose the colours of your outfits based on your skin tone. Always dress according to the occasion, time, and event. Keep your makeup simple and not over the top. Avoid overdressing and develop your style.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Praneet Bhat joins the cast of Swastik Productions' Colors show Chand Jalne Laga 834271
Exclusive: Praneet Bhat joins the cast of Swastik Productions’ Colors show Chand Jalne Laga
I like my role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti as it is negative: Gaurav Wadhwa 834229
I like my role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti as it is negative: Gaurav Wadhwa
Exclusive: Benafsha Soonawalla in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 834215
Exclusive: Benafsha Soonawalla in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
My grandmother will be the first guest in my dream house: Maaz Khan, Digital Creator 834170
My grandmother will be the first guest in my dream house: Maaz Khan, Digital Creator
I enjoyed delving into Nupur's complexities and bringing her to life on screen: Shirin Sewani 834075
I enjoyed delving into Nupur’s complexities and bringing her to life on screen: Shirin Sewani
I could not play Virat Chavan in Season 1, but I am glad that things fell into place in Season 2: Shakti Arora on his entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 833957
I could not play Virat Chavan in Season 1, but I am glad that things fell into place in Season 2: Shakti Arora on his entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Latest Stories
Inside Sai Pallavi’s spiritual Amarnath Yatra, see pics 834512
Inside Sai Pallavi’s spiritual Amarnath Yatra, see pics
Nia Sharma spells Miami magic in sheer white attire and bold red lips 834489
Nia Sharma spells Miami magic in sheer white attire and bold red lips
Avneet Kaur turns edgy in white cut-out co-ords in Bangkok, see pics 834497
Avneet Kaur turns edgy in white cut-out co-ords in Bangkok, see pics
Netizens compare Shanaya Kapoor’s south debut ‘Vrushabha’ with Suhana Khan’s ‘The Archies’, praise latter 834502
Netizens compare Shanaya Kapoor’s south debut ‘Vrushabha’ with Suhana Khan’s ‘The Archies’, praise latter
Inside Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt’s Bangkok diaries, watch 834549
Inside Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt’s Bangkok diaries, watch
Rakul Preet Singh’s ethnic couture is all about floral finesse, see pics 834544
Rakul Preet Singh’s ethnic couture is all about floral finesse, see pics
Read Latest News