A sultry slip dress would be my dress to kill for a date night: Vidisha Srivastava

Vidisha Srivastava, the talented actress, who rose to fame as Anita Bhabhi in &TV’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, is an absolute stunner. The actress never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. Her dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. She got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is style for you in one word?

Comfort is all I can say. If you are not comfortable in what you are wearing, then that’s not a fashion it is just following the trend without knowing its true meaning.

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

My wardrobe comprises pants and crop tops; T-shirts with cotton shirts; tube tops with midi skirts; wide-leg trousers; and, of course, a lot of sports shoes and sneakers

What style makes you feel sexy?

I prefer all the style and fashion, but I prefer Indian more as it looks elegant.

Your fashion inspiration

Deepika Padukone is my fashion inspiration. The way she presents herself makes her the ultimate style icon.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

A sultry slip dress would be my Dress to kill for a date night.

Jackets or hats

A perfect Jacket enhances your look and goes with all the western outfits.

Sweatshirts or shirts

I prefer wearing shirts.

Indian or western

Both, but Indian more.

Jeans or pyjama

At home pyjama, but when I am out, I will prefer wearing jeans.

Fav Beachwear Fashion

A swimsuit with a shrug wearing some minimal accessories.

Fashion advise to fans

Choose the colours of your outfits based on your skin tone. Always dress according to the occasion, time, and event. Keep your makeup simple and not over the top. Avoid overdressing and develop your style.