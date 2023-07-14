ADVERTISEMENT
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Vidisha Srivastava welcomes a baby girl

Vidisha Srivastava, the talented actress, who rose to fame after playing the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, has been blessed with a baby girl on July 11.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jul,2023 17:05:24
Vidisha Srivastava, the talented actress currently playing the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, is on cloud nine. The actress has been blessed with a baby girl on July 11. As per reports in Times Of India, the actress, who took a break from the shoot on July 1, shared, “It was an 18-hour-long labour and I was in excruciating pain. It has been a normal delivery. But the moment I saw my daughter, every discomfort and pain disappeared. Seeing my daughter in front of me felt like a miracle.”

Vidisha shot for the show till the last leg of her pregnancy and took a break just 10 days before the delivery. Vidisha plans to spend time with her daughter before she resumes the shoot for her show, the actress was quoted saying, “I will be home for one-and-a-half months. After that, I will see how things pan out. I will resume work maybe not regularly. I will go whenever I am required.”

When asked about her daughter’s name, she mentioned, “We have thought of Aadya, which is a synonym for Goddess Durga. It also signifies power and another name for Lord Shiva.”

