Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Actress Shubhangi Atre Enjoys Mumbai Rains; Check Her Love For Monsoon Showers

Shubhangi Atre is known for her role as Angoori Manmohan Tiwari in the ongoing show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, which received positive reviews from the audience. Apart from her acting skills, the actress’s social media presence is always on point. Whether she is sharing updates related to her work or fashion photoshoots, her every post delights her fans, and her Instagram is proof. Recently, Shubhangi Atre shared a video of herself enjoying Mumbai rain on the street. Take a look at the photos below!

Shubhangi Atre’s Instagram Post-

Taking to her Instagram post, Shubhangi Atre shared a series of photoshoots as she posed at the Gateway of India, capturing her joyous moments in the Mumbai rains. Her radiant smile and playful demeanor perfectly encapsulated the magic of monsoon showers. Adding a touch of traditional charm, Shubhangi is enjoying the rain in a beautiful white saree with a broad red border and a pleated end piece, perfectly blending elegance with the spirited joy of monsoon.

Shubhangi pairs her look with middle-part curly open tresses, a glam look with black eyeliner, fluttery lashes, and pink matte lips, complementing her look and making the moment even more captivating. Shubhangi Atre accessories her look with a black oxidized long jhumka, a bracelet, and a gold ring. In candid photos, Shubhangi shows genuine affection for the monsoon. The actress enjoys the cool breeze, and her happiness is infectious, which showcases her love for the Mumbai rain.

As soon as Shubhangi Atre shared photos on Instagram, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Romiit Raaj turned to her post and praised her beauty by commenting on three red hearts and fire stickers.

