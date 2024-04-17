Our positive attitude towards life can keep us away from negativity: Shubhangi Atre expresses her thoughts on Ram Navami

Actress Shubhangi Atre who plays the role of Angoori in & TV’s long-running show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, is a Ram Bhakt. She looks forward to celebrating Ram Navami today, with positivity and good vibes.

Says Shubhangi, “I take this opportunity to wish everyone a joyful Ram Navami! For us, Ram Ji embodies the ideals of righteousness as Mariyada Purushottam Ram, an incarnation of Vishnu. Despite his princely status, he embraced a simple life, facing and conquering challenges with remarkable composure. His 14-year exile, willingly endured, and his separation from his beloved wife Sita exemplify his resilience. His journey inspires us, and every year I do a Pooja. Once, I even performed a Khatak dance to a Shri Ram Bhajan.”

She talks about her plans for the day. “Today, away from home, I will do the pooja at our farm’s temple. Traditionally, every year my mom used to make aj jhanki and prepare a special bhog. On Ram Navami, we relish Dal, Roti, and Jaggery, a simple yet meaningful celebration.”

Recollecting her favourite memory from Ramayan, she states, “My favourite Ramayan teachings is when Ravan took away Sita and when she used the tinka to keep away Ravan. That depicts that a woman has so much power to keep a negative thing away just from the attitude. The Tinka depicts a lot and that’s so inspiring that our attitude can only keep us away from the negativity.”