Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-husband Piyush Poorey Dies

Well-known television actress Shubhangi Atre‘s ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, died on Saturday, 19 April 2025. As per the reports, he was battling with liver cirrhosis. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress got divorced from her ex-husband in February 2025 after staying together for 22 years.

According to TOI reports, Shubhangi requested some time from the media to react to this and said, “Your thoughtfulness during this time means a great deal to me. I request you to give me some time to talk about this.”

However, a secret source revealed that Shubhangi was not in contact with her ex-husband, Piyush. But she is shocked by the sudden death. The source said, “She is mourning. She has resumed shooting (for her TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) on Sunday.”

Piyush Poorey was a digital marketing professional. The actress married Piyush in 2003, and the couple was blessed with a daughter they named Ashi in 2006. However, after 22 years of togetherness, the couple parted ways with an official divorce on 5 February 2025. Almost two and a half months after the divorce, Piyush passed away.

Talking about her divorce earlier with Bombay Times, Shubhangi expressed her feelings and said, “It was painful. I was fully invested in the relationship. Over time, Piyush and I developed irreconcilable differences.”

Further, the actress highlighted her goals after the separation, “However, now, I’m out of that marriage, and I feel a sense of peace as if a heavy burden has been lifted. Now, I want to focus on my daughter and provide her with a happy and secure environment.”