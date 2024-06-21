Music is food for my soul: Shubhangi Atre on the occasion of World Music Day

Actress Shubhangi Atre who has been enthralling audiences as Angoori Bhabhi in &TV’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is a big music enthusiast. On the occasion of World Yoga Day today (21 June), Shubhangi says that her lifestyle revolves around music. The actress adds that she cannot live without music.

Says Shubhangi, “I cannot survive without music. According to me, music is essential. Yes, without music, I think the entire nature, the entire universe, lacks rhythmic discipline. Like now, the monsoon has started. My monsoons are closely related to rain songs. I just love that. Music uplifts my mood. When I feel low and listen to music, I feel good. I even meditate with music, whether it’s the flute, Tibetan bowl, or Om chanting. So yes, it is very, very important to me.”

She adds, “Music therapy can even cure some illnesses, like with bowl sound. It affects us in many ways. Music is food for my soul.”

Ask her who she loves to listen to, and she says, “Lataji and Kishoreji are my favourites. But among international singers, my favourite band is Cigarettes After Sex. I listen to that a lot. There are so many others I love. I love country music and ghazals; it depends on my mood. I listen to Gazals of Begum Akhtar, Abida Parveen or Gulam Ali.”

Shubhangi Atre is equally excited about the music video that she has made. The video will come out soon and Shubhangi eagerly awaits that moment.