Shubhangi Atre’s Plain Saree Or Saumya Tandon’s Organza Saree: Who Slays In Ethnic Saree Look Better?

Shubhangi Atre and Saumya Tandon are well-known actresses in the television industry. Regarding ethnic fashion, both TV divas have consistently impressed with their impeccable style and grace. Whether it’s the elegance of a saree or the charm of another outfit, both actresses know how to make a statement. The actresses’ pairing of sarees with different styles of blouses makes the saree look stunning. Let’s explore their ethnic styles to see whose fashion game is on point.

Decoding Shubhangi Atre And Saumya Tandon’s Saree Look-

Plain Saree With Contrast Blouse

Shubhangi Atre looks elegant and poised in a beautiful ethnic outfit. She is wearing a blue saree with a green border and a tucked end piece with a yellow tassel. She complements her saree with traditional jewelry, including a statement silver earcuff, rings, and a waist chain, enhancing her outfit’s overall charm. The actress enhances her plain saree look with a contrasting green sleeveless blouse with a U-neckline. The sleeveless blouse features a back knot-tied Dori and a middle-partition braided hairstyle. Shubhangi Atre left fans in awe of her beauty.

Organza Saree with Off-shoulder Blouse

Saumya Tandon looks stunning in a gold saree with a broad sequin border and organza fabric, creating a captivating visual effect. She completes her look with a champagne color off-shoulder pleated bust-fit blouse and minimalistic gold jewelry, including earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. Her modern twist on traditional attire is complemented by glamorous makeup, featuring pink glossy lips and a low bun hairstyle with loose curly bangs, which has captivated her fans with her beauty.

Shubhangi’s outfit is classic and versatile, while Saumya’s is glamorous and stylish. Both looks are stunning on their own, right?

