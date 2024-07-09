TV News: Nia Sharma’s Sunshine Glow, Anita Hassanandani’s Major Comeback To Orry At Laughter Chefs Sets

It was a rollercoaster day! There were several major twists and developments in the television world, from Instagram photoshoots to beginning new journeys. Let’s check out the top news about the television stars in one place, from Nia Sharma to Anita Hassanandani to Orry.

1) Nia Sharma Looks Like Ray Of Sunshine In Yellow

The gorgeous Nia gets snapped at the sets of Laughter Chefs as she arrives for the shoot of the new episode. Wearing a yellow ruffle maxi dress with backless details, she looks like a ray of sunshine. She looked pretty with the half-high secured wavy hairstyle, winged eyeliner, and dewy makeup.

2) Asim Riaz Announces Release Date Of New Music Video

Taking to his Instagram handle, Asim posted some unseen photos with the silhouette backdrop and smokey atmosphere, intriguing fans with something new. In the caption, he revealed that his new music video, Only You, is releasing on July 13.

3) Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Actress Sumbul Touqeer Falls Sick

Updating about her health, Sumbul shared a candid photo of herself wearing a saree. As she is resting in bed, the actress also has saline near her bed, which hints that she is weak right now. However, in the text, she wrote, “Dear typhoid, get lost. Don’t worry guys, abhi better hoon.” We wish you a speedy recovery.

4) Anita Hassanandani Makes Major Comeback On Colors TV Show

On her Instagram story, she re-shared the post by Film director Ram Godhala. The photo shows a woman hiding her face, and in the text, he wrote, “There are comebacks, but there is this comeback you would remember for a very, very long time! @anitahassanandani.” The actress expressed her excitement, saying, “Yay.” The actress will appear in Colors TV’s upcoming show Suman Chali Sasural alongside Ashnoor Kaur and Zain Imam.

5) Ashi Singh’s Transition For Monsoon

Ashi dropped a video showcasing her no-makeup avatar in a casual cotton kurta, following the ‘Blockbuster’ trend. As she transforms her look, the Meet actress looks ready for monsoon chill dancing on the road at night.

6) Saumya Tandon’s Sizzling Saree Glam

Saumya, of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Per Hai fame, grabs attention with her sizzling look in new photos. The actress wears a white pastel sheer saree with threadwork paired with a sleeveless blouse featuring a low neckline. Her bold makeup and glamorous avatar also catch our attention.

7) Orry Arrives At Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Set

Social media star Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, gets snapped at Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment show sets. He looks cool in a green T-shirt with the text “I’m a liver” and cargo pants. It seems the new episode of the show will be more fun.

