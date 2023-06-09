Exclusive: Leena Goenka joins the cast of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai

Actress Leena Goenka who was last seen in Bindiya Sarkar, will now enter the & TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. The show produced by Edit II is a flagship show on the channel and is extremely popular for its realistic take and story plot. The show has been on since the year 2015, and stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre, and Vidisha Srivastava playing the main roles. The characters from this show are household names today and are loved very much by the audiences.

We now hear of Leena Goenka entering the show for an important role.

As per a reliable source, ” She will play a close friend to Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh). The coming drama will see her closeness with Vibhuti making Angoori jealous.”

Leena has earlier been part of TV show Tujhse Hai Raabta, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha etc.

We buzzed the actress but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

