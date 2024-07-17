Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Is In Love, Here’s Find Who?

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after participating in the show. Besides that, the actress is known for her social media presence, often treating fans with her personal and professional life insights. However, fans wonder if Nikki is dating or not. However, the actress never talked about it, although she expressed her fondness for Pratik Sehajpal while supporting him during his stay on Bigg Boss 15. There is good news for her fans: The actress on her Instagram handle reveals that she is in love. So, let’s check out.

Nikki Tamboli Finds Love?

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki shared a photo, and in the caption, she revealed that she is in love, “Ishq zhala malaaa…”. For those wondering who is her lover. So let us reveal that she is in love with the Maharashtrian nose ring (nath). And if you find it confusing, let us clear that Nikki’s Marathi language caption hints that she is talking about falling in love with the nath as it looks beautiful when styled with traditional attire.

In the shared photo, Nikki looks mesmerizing, showcasing her stunning curvy figure in a saree. The actress wears a light yellow saree with small golden embellishments. She pairs her look with a matching blouse crafted with stone and shells. The backless pattern flaunts her lean figure. Her open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, pink lips, and dewy cheeks complement her appearance. In contrast, the Maharashtrian nose ring (nath) makes her look oh-so-breathtaking.