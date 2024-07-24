Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Is Waiting For Someone Special, Here’s Find Who?

Nikki Tamboli is a newsmaker. She often buzzes in headlines, whether talking about her bold and risky fashion or fearlessly making statements in the media. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss in its 14th season. Ever since then, she has become the talk of the town. Not just her fashion and on-screen stints but also her personal life and relationships often take center stage in the news. Surprisingly, today, the actress revealed about waiting for someone special. So, let’s find out who that person is.

Find Who Is Nikki Tamboli’s Someone Special?

On Wednesday, July 24, Nikki posted a selfie of herself wearing a strapless denim corset. Her open hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, and transparent glasses made her look oh-so-breathtaking. However, in the text, she revealed that she had been waiting for someone special. Hold your horns before you make any weird assumptions. Let us reveal that Nikki’s special person is her friend Aashna Kanchwala. In the text, she wrote, “@DRAASHNAKANCHWALA COME SOON PLS I DON’T WAIT FOR ANYONE YOU ARE SPECIAL.”

All About Nikki Tamboli’s Special Friend Aashna Kanchwala

Aashna is not just Nikki’s friend; she is quite popular in the entertainment world. She is a celebrity cosmetologist and aesthetic physician. She holds a Post Grad-Diploma degree in Dermatology from the United Kingdom. She met with several stars in her career, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sana Makbul, and others. Not only that she has an impressive fanbase of 65.7 thousands followers on her Instagram handle.