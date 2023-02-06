Biggest TV Show Twists Of Last Week (30 January – 4 February): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama trying to make Anuj understand as he obstructed her decision to bring Maaya home. Later, Maaya comes to the Kapadia house, and Anupama puts a condition on her. Maaya grows worried when Anupama challenges her with a startling ultimatum. However, Anuj has a nervous breakdown after learning about Anupama’s shocking challenge. Meanwhile, Ankush and Barkha take responsibility for finding out about Maaya and inform the same to Anuj. On the other hand, Anupama and Maaya make preparations to celebrate Anu’s birthday grandly. On the birthday night, Anu comes to sleep with her parents Anupama and Anuj which makes them emotional. After the dance performances at the birthday celebration, Ankush accuses Maaya of breaking his family, the latter gets furious and a conflict ensues between them. Soon, Ankush reveals Maaya’s profession and defames her in front of the guests.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Aarohi growing anxious and requesting Ruhi not to repeat Akshara’s Krishna Bhajan. Meanwhile, Akshara gets shocked when Abhimanyu apologizes to her. Abhimanyu feels shattered when Akshara confronts him and rejects his apology. Abhinav gets suspicious about Abhimanyu and Akshara’s relationship and questions the latter. While Akshara firmly shares her wish to stay with Abhir and Abhinav, the latter gets emotional. Later, Abhimanyu breaks down when Ruhi gives him Akshara’s recording. Abhimanyu is unable to get rid of Akshara’s memories and breaks down. Later, Akshara learns about Kairav’s success and calls Manish to share her happiness. Abhimanyu loses his mind as his regrets begin to devour his thoughts. Meanwhile, Abhinav decides to confess his love for Akshara. Abhimanyu gets emotional on Neil’s birthday and celebrates the day with Ruhi. He decides to move on in life and wishes Akshara to always stay happy.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Prithvi lying to Rishabh that Arjun is behind his accident and he is pretending to be Karan. He asks Rishabh for money in exchange for help in stopping Arjun and Preeta’s marriage. However, he refuses to believe him. Later, Shambhu and his recruits abduct Sherlyn to extract money from Prithvi. He suggests Shambhu a heist in the Luthra Mansion to repay him. Meanwhile, Arjun and Preeta are ready to get married. While a few family members are against the marriage, Rishabh tells everyone why he supports Arjun and Preeta’s marriage. They start performing the rituals, but Prithvi, Shambhu, and his recruits come to loot everyone. Soon, the Luthras try to retaliate. The Luthras and their guests try hard to defend themselves against Prithvi, Shambhu, and his recruits. A goon attacks Preeta, however, Arjun beats the goon. Soon, Arjun is speechless when Preeta calls him Karan to stop him from beating the goon.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Bapuji deciding to go and talk to Taarak’s boss about the shirt. Later, when Taarak and Bapuji arrive at the office, everyone is shocked to see Taarak’s green shirt. Bapuji explains to Taarak’s boss about the yellow shirt and asks him to let Taarak do the presentation. Taarak gives the presentation in front of the clients and they give him the project. Taarak shares the good news with all the Gokuldham residents and tells them about Bapuji’s brilliant idea. Later, Taarak’s boss decides to pay Taarak a surprise visit in the morning. Taarak’s boss arrives at Gokuldham, and Taarak receives him at the society gate. Meanwhile, Jethalal and Sodhi look for Bapuji in the park. Taarak’s boss sees Champaklal and says he wants to meet Bade Guruji. Everyone tries to stop him, but he doesn’t listen.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, saw Nehmat getting shocked when she discovers her photographs with Advait on Naaz’s phone. Nehmat bursts out in rage after learning about Naaz’s vile deeds towards her, and she takes a firm decision to expose the latter. Naaz grows anxious and requests Nehmat not to reveal her truth. After getting another chance from Nehmat, Naaz instigates Mallika against Nehmat to ruin the latter’s relationship with Advait. Naaz convinces Nehmat to apologize to Mallika when she really wants her to find out about Mallika and Advait’s affair. Mallika rejects the apology and plans to take Advait away from Nehmat to get her revenge. Naaz leaves a fake note in Nehmat’s room in order to make her go to the farmhouse where Advait is spending time with Mallika. Later, Advait is shocked to see Nehmat there and tries to stop her from finding out the truth. Mallika refuses to believe Nehmat when the latter tries to convince her that Advait is a liar. Soon, Advait blatantly proclaims his intentions toward Nehmat, and the two engage in a violent brawl.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Gary delaying Angad for his date. He appoints goons to harass Seerat so he can pretend to be her saviour. However, Keerat comes to rescue Seerat. Garry tries to impress Seerat and gives her the ring Angad had bought for her. Elsewhere, Santosh faces tough questions about her family from the Brars. Santosh lands in trouble when Mandeep decides to visit her house to fix Angad and Seerat’s wedding date. Later, Santosh gets restless and blames Ajeet for their financial condition. She also fumes in anger when Sahiba gives her shocking opinion about Angad. While Santosh attempts suicide, Seerat decides to disclose her love for Garry. Sahiba goes all out to satisfy the Brars when they come to meet Seerat. However, Seerat gets anxious after visiting her aunt’s lavish house.

