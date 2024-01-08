Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 – 7 January 2024): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by. This week is special as it is the first week of the New Year 2024.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week a big drama with Tapish getting back to Dimple’s life and expressing his desire to marry her before Vanraj. On the other hand, Anupamaa got the golden opportunity to showcase her culinary skills by cooking a dish in front of Yashpal. She did so in style and was asked to make the same dish for customers the next day. Adhya wanted to celebrate her success with her friends and asked Shruti to organize a party. Shruti called Anupamaa to help her out by making Indian cuisine dishes. Anupamaa entered Anuj’s house and kitchen, unaware of the connect. She made a lavish meal, but did not know about Anuj. Anuj was coming for his daughter’s party when Adhya saw Anupamaa in her house. She got a panic attack when Anupamaa danced before her friends. Anupamaa lost her job and was asked to leave the restaurant as she was late.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week Abhira being blamed by Dadisa for Rohit going out of the house. Dadisa wrecked Abhira’s treasure which was her mother Akshara’s belongings. Abhira was about to leave the Poddar house when it struck to her to look at other options in searching for Rohit. She helped Madhav find out about Rohit’s whereabouts. She talked to Rohit and explained the situation at home. Rohit called Dadisa and told her that he was coming home. The Poddars prepared for a grand welcome of Rohit when they received shocking news. Madhav and Abhira got to know that Rohit’s car met with an accident. Armaan, Madhav and Abhira went to the accident site and were further shocked to know that the car fell off the cliff with Rohit not to be found. Armaan broke the news to his family in utmost grief. The Poddars could not come to terms with Rohit’s tragedy. Dadisa, Vidya and Armaan believed that Rohit would come back. Dadisa advised Armaan to finish the pending case of Rohit and win it for his brother. Armaan won the case, and made his family happy. Manish suffered a heart attack. Abhira and Armaan rushed to help him out.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, enticing drama with Rajveer and Palki being trapped in a cardboard box. They got romantic and kissed each other. Karan and Preeta reached the kidnapper’s den looking for Rajveer and Palki. They too got caught by the goons. Preeta and Karan argued about it. Rajveer and Palki reached a house where a puja was being performed. However, they later found out that they had landed in the same kidnapper’s house. Luthra family came and fought the goons and also found Karan unconscious. Rajveer and Palki tried getting out of Vicky’s house when the ladies in the house attacked them and trapped them in a room. Preeta had a teary reunion with the Luthra family. Dadi got extremely emotional on seeing Preeta alive. Karan made Preeta rest in his room and went to look for Palki and Rajveer.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week engaging drama with Nattu Khakha and Baagha dressed up as Santa. Bawri suggested that everyone talked about the reason for choosing the gift. Gokuldham people started receiving their gifts. Anjali did not like the gift she got, but Taarak enticed her to like it. Bhide got to know that Madhavi was responsible for the gift chosen for Sonu. Champak Chacha got back to the Gokuldham society and immediately met Tapu Sena.

Chand Jalne Laga, the Colors show produced by Swastik Productions saw the big revelation of Savitri telling Deva that he was the illegitimate son of Jyoti. Deva was shocked to know that Tara knew of his family. Deva got into a fight with his mother Jyoti for not accepting him. He also got angry at Tara for not telling him the truth. Deva was very angry and in his anger while driving the car, met with a major accident as his car bumped against a truck. Tara reached the spot where Deva had met with an accident. She rushed him to the hospital. At the hospital, the doctor told Tara that he had lost a lot of blood and needed immediate blood. Tara was also told that Deva had a unique blood group which was the Golden group. Tara rushed to Deva’s real mother Jyoti, hoping that she could save her son by giving her blood.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week a big drama with Angad getting Yashraj’s man arrested with the real diamond. But when Angad and Sahiba went to the judge to get a stay order, Yashraj’s men kidnapped the judge. On the other hand, Yashraj planted dynamite to demolish the Brar house. After a big drama, Angad and Sahiba succeeded in bringing the judge home to stop the destruction. Yashraj was arrested with all the proof against him. Sahiba revealed Garry’s hand in helping them get Yashraj behind bars. Angad did not like the fact that Sahiba took help from their enemy. While Sahiba tried to prove that Garry had changed, Angad remembered all the wrong deeds of Garry and refused to accept him. When the fight got bigger, Angad told his family that he would leave the house if Garry stayed in the house. Sahiba and Angad had differences owing to Garry. Angad got the intention of Sahiba wrong when he saw her with Garry and Jasleen.

