Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week the shocking high points of Anuj taking the drastic decision of leaving behind Anupamaa for Anu’s school outing. Anupamaa arrived home at the right time from the Shah house. When Anupamaa expressed her desire of going along with them, Anuj denied. He told Anupamaa that he does not want to put her through a delicate situation where she is with them, and she has an emergency situation at the Shah house. Anuj told Anupamaa with a heavy heart to take care of Paritosh while he will take Maaya along. This was a personal victory for Maaya. During the outing, Maaya did all that she could to impress Anuj. However, Anuj missed Anupamaa badly, but was also happy to see Anu being happy. In the Shah house, Anupamaa was shocked by a very unpredictable proposal coming from Vanraj. He talked as though he wanted Anupamaa back in his life. This shocked Anupamaa and she scolded him and asked him to be happy in his marriage with Kavya. Kavya too grew insecure in the presence of Anupamaa, as Vanraj started to eye her more. Later, as Maaya dreamt big of being with Anuj, Anuj turned out to be her saviour when he fought with her ex-husband to save Maaya. Anupamaa got back home and was eagerly looking forward to the return of Anu and Anuj and wanted to tell Anuj of Vanraj’s talk. Anuj was on the other hand, told by Maaya to hide the incident that happened to them the previous night.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week big drama with Abhimanyu and Aarohi finally deciding to marry. The Birlas were happy about this development. However, the worry was big as Mimi’s birthday was approaching. The last week was big as Akshara got back to her house after many years. She was welcomed like a princess with Abhinav and Abeer showered with all love. Abhinav found it tough to adjust to such a rich ambience all of a sudden and wondered how Akshara even managed to live with him. Meanwhile, the Birlas too got to know about it. Abhimanyu could not handle the fact that Akshara was in Udaipur. Abeer got lost in the temple and it was Manjiri who saved him. Manjiri got Abeer to the Birla house from where Abhinav took Abeer back. Manjiri could feel the immediate connection with Abeer. The Birlas arrived at the party thrown by the Goenkas for Mimi’s birthday. Finally, the delicate situation was put across when both families met again in the presence of Akshara.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week big drama happening post the wedding of Arjun and Preeta. Anjali tried to attack Preeta, and even held a knife to her throat. Both Rishabh and Arjun tried to save Preeta, and eventually did so. Finally, Arjun united with his family as Karan. Anjali in the meantime exposed Prithvi in front of Sherlyn. The Luthra house was lit up with decorations to celebrate the birthday of Karan Luthra. However, the party was spoiled by Anjali who came in with a lawyer. Preeta gave a proper reply to Anjali and sent her out of the house. However, Anjali soon met with an accident.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week Tapu being upset with his marks. He showed the same to his father Jethalal. Tapu later found it apt to join Gada Electronics as his result was not good at all. Sonu told Bhide that Missa was not the girl friend of Tapu. Tapu on the other hand, was enjoying his cricketing time. Tapu and his friends also planned to dance with Dadaji.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week big bang drama with Nehmat being cornered in all ways by Advait. On the other hand, Ekam’s mother met Nehmat and accused her of not leaving her son to move on. This prompted Nehmat to promise Ekam’s mother that he will get engaged to Harleen in the next three days. When Ekam went to the Sandhu house to help Nehmat, Nehmat took the promise from Ekam that he can help him out only if he marries Harleen. This prompted Ekam of taking the big step to propose Harleen for marriage. On Valentine’s day meet organized by Nehmat for Ekam and Harleen, Ekam asked Harleen whether she would marry him. Harleen was jubilant and soon Ekam’s family too got to know about Ekam’s decision. On the other hand, Nehmat got dragged by her own sister Naaz into behaving hysterically. Naaz prompted her own family to take Nehmat to a psychiatrist and created situations that irritated and angered Nehmat more. Her angry behaviour was believed to be insanity by one and all.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week the lavish preparations for Seerat’s wedding undertaken by Santosh. She mortgaged the house and even stopped Sahiba from interfering in any of the wedding affairs. We saw the Sangeet ceremony of Angad and Seerat happening lavishly where Imlie, Sai and many others came. Sai and Sahiba met and had a brief interaction wherein Sai predicted that Sahiba will soon meet her soulmate and get married too. On the other hand, Garry and Seerat confessed love and Seerat eloped from the wedding venue right before the wedding. Garry was happy to have taken Angad’s would-be-bride away. Santosh panicked when she did not find Seerat in the room. She did not know what to do.

