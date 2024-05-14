Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (6 – 12 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week big drama, with Anupamaa going ahead to the finals of the Superstar Chef Competition without her diary. Anuj found out that Adhya had destroyed the diary and scolded her. However, Anupamaa won the competition and made herself proud. Paritosh demanded his share of the prize money that Anupamaa got. Anupamaa asked him to pay her debts as she had raised him. Anupamaa offered her winning amount to Yashdeep and asked him to restart the restaurant after clearing the debts. Yashdeep accepted Anupamaa’s favour on the condition that Anupamaa joined him as a partner in the restaurant. Anupamaa accepted the new responsibility and felt happy about it. Titu and Dimple’s wedding date was announced and they felt happy about it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week major drama unfolding in the track. Abhira came back to the Poddar house, which caused a lot of disharmony in the family. Armaan questioned Abhira on her return. Abhira wanted to see Madhav and Vidya unite, and locked them inside a room. Dadisa got angry at Abhira’s deeds and forced Armaan to give Abhira the divorce papers. Armaan finally bent down to the family’s demands and gave Abhira the papers. Armaan was about to sign the papers but Madhav stopped him. Both Armaan and Abhira planned to sign the papers but the younger generation of the Poddar family stopped them from doing so. Ruhi instigated Armaan to sign the papers. However, the papers went missing after Manisha and the kids hid them.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, Karan being in shock after learning the truth about Rajveer being his son. He tried as much to get the love of Rajveer. But when Rajveer was adamant, Karan had no other choice but to slit his wrist and attempt suicide. The family saw Karan in danger, and Nidhi used this opportunity to tell all that Rajveer was the one who harmed Karan. While a few in the family supported this claim of Nidhi, Mahesh and Preeta firmly believed that Rajveer could not do so. Finally, Karan told his family that he attempted suicide. Rajveer agreed to save Shaurya from jail. He came to the police station along with Palki and Kavya. But Shaurya grew wild on seeing Rajveer. Rajveer tried to tell Shaurya that he was there to help him. But Shaurya started to attack Rajveer and this led to a big fight between the brothers. Preeta suggested that they filed a complaint against Anshuman for attacking Rajveer and Karan. Shaurya asked Karan about his relationship with Preeta. Rajveer got details about Pradeep.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week Sodhi seeing a dream where Bhide got rich. With the summer heat increasing, Champak Chacha asked the Tapu Sena to help the birds quench their thirst. The society members planned big to keep vessels filled with water all around the society so that birds could drink water at ease. They also planned to help the labourers toiling on the road. They started a stall near the road that sold butter milk, thus encouraging the workers to have buttermilk. Mahila Mandal also helped Tapu Sena in their good deeds. But the police interrogated TapuSena for placing stalls without permission.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions saw over the last week, Ganga getting to know that Doree was located after the accident. Veerendra threatened Anand to not leave his sister Mansi. Mansi too stood her ground and continued to stay in the house. Flora was involved in a theft and she tactfully framed Doree for the incident. Ganga stopped Komal from putting Doree to harsh punishment and urged the family to get to the truth. Ganga suspected Flora when she fainted all of a sudden. Ganga tried to interrogate Flora and get the truth out. Flora refused to take the dress bought by Ganga. Later, she behaved badly with Doree who came to her with food.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, big drama with Angad bringing Akeer to the Brar house. However, Harneet made Diljeet get into the Brar house. Diljeet showed the birth certificate of Akeer which had his name on it. Later, he demanded that Angad gave away Sahiba to him in return for Akeer. Diljeet succeeded in taking away Akeer from the Brar house. Angad promised Sahiba that he would get Akeer back. For her own safety, he locked Sahiba in a room while he went searching for Diljeet.

