Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai Cast, Release Date, Show Time, OTT Platform And More

Sony Entertainment Television is set to bring a new show, Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. It is a mythological show which will treat the viewers with something new. As the release date of the show nears, check out the full details about the show below.

Cast

1) Shruti Chaudhary

The young talented actress Shruti Chaudhary, who won hearts with her appearance in the show Mera Balam Thanedaar, is set to return to screens with a new show, Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai. As per the reports, the actress will play the role of Mata Rani.

2) Avinesh Rekhi

The well-known TV actor who has appeared in shows like Tere Bin Jiya Na Jaaye, Choti Sarrdaarni, Tu Sooraj Mai Sanjh Piyaji and others has been roped in to play the main lead in the new show Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai.

Exclusive: Aleya Ghosh and Payoja Srivastava join Avinesh Rekhi in Swastik Productions’ Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai

3) Aleya Ghosh

Aleya was the leading lady of Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani is set to play the female lead in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s upcoming show alongside Avinesh Rekhi. It will be interesting to see their chemistry on-screen.

Exclusive: Aleya Ghosh and Payoja Srivastava join Avinesh Rekhi in Swastik Productions’ Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai

4) Payoja Srivastava

The child actress Payoja will also be a crucial part of Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai. She will play the daughter of the lead couple, played by Aleya Ghosh and Avinesh Rekhi.

Exclusive: Aleya Ghosh and Payoja Srivastava join Avinesh Rekhi in Swastik Productions’ Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai

5) Puneet Vasishtha

Puneet has been part of several shows, including Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Lakshmi Narayan – Sukh Samarthya Santulan, Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani – Jhansi Ki Rani and others, is set to play the main antagonist in the show. It will be interesting to see him again in an intense role.

Exclusive: Puneet Vasishtha to play the antagonist in Sony Entertainment Television’s Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai

6) Divyaalakshmi

Actress Divyaalakshmi is a known actress who has appeared in shows like Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Puhspa Impossible and others has also joined the socio-mytho show Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai. She will appear in a unique role this time.

Exclusive: Divyaalakshmi to feature in Swastik Productions’ Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai for Sony Entertainment Television

7) Dinesh Mehta

Dinesh was recently seen in the show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has now bagged a role in the upcoming mythological show. The actor will appear in a key role and will be associated with the main family.

Exclusive: Dinesh Mehta to feature in Sony Entertainment Television’s Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai

Promo

The promo of the show was released where a brother and a sister discuss going to a place to meet ‘Mata Rani’ and there they will pray for their father. Their innocent conversation shows their belief in God and set the tone for the socio-mytho show Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai.

View Instagram Post 1: Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai Cast, Release Date, Show Time, OTT Platform And More

Release Date, Time And OTT Platform

Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary will launch on September 22 at 8:30 PM, and you can also watch it on OTT platform Sony LIV.