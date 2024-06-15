Daljiet Kaur goes the legal route against estranged husband, Nikhil Patel

Actor Daljiet Kaur has finally decided to take legal action against estranged husband, Nikhil Patel, for which she recently made a visit to Nairobi, Kenya. The actor’s sudden visit to Kenya had surprised many but it is now clear that she did so to exercise a legal document against Patel. She managed to get a stay order against Patel from the Milimani Court in Nairobi, Kenya.

This is in response to Patel’s actions where he sent a legal notice to Kaur which asked her to come and take all her belongings from his house in Kenya after Kaur accused him of having an extramarital affair. The legal document did state that Patel cannot evict Kaur and her son, Jaydon from the house.

The legal notice issued by the Milimani Court on June 11, 2024 states, “Pending the hearing and final determination of this application, an injunction is hereby issued restraining the Respondent (Patel), his agents, employees, and/or servants from evicting the Petitioner/Applicant (Kaur) and her child (Jaydon) and/or throwing out and/or whatsoever dealing with the personal effects and belongings of the Petitioner/Applicant in her matrimonial home (in Kenya).”

According to the same notice, the next hearing is scheduled for June 28th.

For the uninitiated, Kaur confirmed her separation from Patel a few weeks ago by releasing a statement on social media in which she revealed that her second husband, Nikhil Patel is having an extramarital affair with a girl named, SN.

Responding to this, Patel took legal action against her and accused her of sharing images of and videos of his daughter without consent.

The estranged couple got married in March 2023 in the presence of close family and friends. Kaur was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot, where she has a son with him, Jaydon.