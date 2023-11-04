Television | News

Diya Aur Baati Hum star Kanika Maheshwari and husband Ankur Ghai reportedly heading for divorce after 11 years of marriage

Kanika Maheshwari and her husband, Ankur Ghai, are reportedly on the verge of ending their 11-year-long marriage. Efforts were made to resolve their differences, but they ultimately couldn't salvage their marriage.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Nov,2023 12:10:51
Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanika Maheshwari and her husband, Ankur Ghai, are reportedly on the verge of ending their 11-year-long marriage. As per reports in Times Of India, the couple has been living apart for the past four years, and the divorce is expected to be legally finalized by 2024.

Kanika, fondly known for her role as Meenakshi Rathi in the popular television series ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum,’ tied the knot with her college sweetheart, Ankur Ghai, in 2012. The couple shared a decade of their lives together, and their journey included many memorable moments, both personally and professionally. They were blessed with a son in April 2015, and they also ventured into co-producing short films and a web series after their participation in the celebrity couple’s dance reality show, Nach Baliye, in 2013.

Despite their long and eventful journey together, it is reported that Kanika and Ankur decided to live separately for the last four years. While the exact reasons behind their separation remain undisclosed, sources suggest that compatibility issues and the challenges of a long-distance relationship played a significant role in their decision to part ways.

The couple reportedly filed for divorce three months ago, and their divorce is expected to be officially granted in 2024. Kanika and her eight-year-old son, Nanak, currently reside in Mumbai, while Ankur’s work commitments have kept him based in Delhi. Efforts were made to resolve their differences, but they ultimately couldn’t salvage their marriage. Kanika has remained silent on the matter, while Ankur Ghai has firmly denied the reports. In a statement to E-Times, Ankur clarified that the rumors are baseless and attributed them to the couple’s long-distance marriage.

Manisha Suthar

A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own.

