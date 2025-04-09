Dupahiya Fame Avinash Dwivedi Expresses Love With Grand Gesture – Buys Sambhavna Seth Her Dream Car

Actor and content creator Avinash Dwivedi bought a brand new car for his wife, actor and YouTuber Sambhavna Seth, expressing heartfelt gratitude for her unwavering support. The brand new BMW X5 is not any ordinary car but Sambhavna’s dream car, which the actor bought after the success of his recently released web show Dupahiya, which he co-created, co-wrote, and acted in.

The brand new BMW X5 has a whopping price tag of 1.81 crore rupees. Avinash shared photos from the showroom posing with the brand-new white BMW. The couple looked happy and flashed big smiles because of the new member’s arrival. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “Socha tha agar Dupahiya dur tak jayega toh Ghar me sapno ka char pahiya aayega.”

Writing a heartfelt note for Sambhavna, the actor captioned his post, “Dear Wifey, This moment is not just ours, but a blessing from our parents. It’s their love and guidance that made this journey possible. Though your parents are not with us today. I know they are smiling from above and blessing us from heaven with Coco and Cherry sitting lovingly in their lap.”

Avinash expressed his gratitude to Sambhavna for her unwavering support, saying, “From the very beginning you stood by me, not just as my partner but as my strength, my biggest supporter, and my constant in every storm. Through every struggle, every late night, and every uncertain moment, you believed in me even when I doubted myself.”

Further, Avinash wished to dream big and fulfill them with Sambhavna in his life; he said, “Today, as we take delivery of your dream car, it’s more than just a car. It’s a symbol of our journey, our sacrifices, and the love that made it all possible. This is just a small way to say thank you for being my rock, my backbone, and my greatest blessing. Here’s to more dreams, more journeys, and always driving forward together.”