Exclusive: Abha Parmar joins the cast of Ved Raj’s Bitiya Chhathi Maiya Ki for Sun Hindi

Versatile actress Abha Parmar who was last seen in a powerful role in the Zee TV show Meet, will soon join the cast of an upcoming show. News that we have got at IWMBuzz.com, is that Abha Parmar is part of the cast of the Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions show for Sun Hindi. As we know, Sun TV, Asia’s biggest TV network is launching a Hindi channel soon.

The show titled Bitiya Chhathi Maiya Ki, will have Ashish Dixit, Bindra Dahal and Ssara Khan playing the lead roles. Ssara will play the role of Chhathi Maiya. She will be seen in a cameo role and will keep making appearances as Chhathi Maiya.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Devoleena Bhattacharjee playing a vital role in the show. If you have missed reading this story, you can check it out here.

We now hear of Abha Parmar playing a predominant part in the cast of the show.

As per a reliable source, “Abha will play the grandmother to the male lead.”

The unit is presently shooting an outdoor schedule and will return soon for shoot in Mumbai.

We buzzed Abha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Ved Raj, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

