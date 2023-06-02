Exclusive: Actress Neha Narang’s son Avyan Gautam to enter Dangal TV’s Bindiya Sarkar

Popular TV actress Neha Narang’s son Avyan Gautam is all set to make his acting debut. The young boy will be seen entering the popular Dangal TV show Bindiya Sarkar. He will play the role of Bittu in the Indian political romantic drama television series which is produced by Jay Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions.

The show revolves around an illiterate Bindiya, who plans to settle down in Lucknow after marriage, and becomes the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh due to a strange turn of events in her life. Sonal Khilwani and Dhruv Bhandari appear in lead roles in the project.

Earlier, as per reports, Rohit Choudhary joined Bindiya Sarkar. His entry kick-started a rebirth track and causing conflict between the lead couple.

Actress Neha is known for her work in Sasural Genda Phool, Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Shubh Vivah, Rangrasiya, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, and Balveer.

We buzzed Neha but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film: Akshay Oberoi, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, Shefali Shah, Kusha Kapila, Sharib Hashmi

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film: Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra