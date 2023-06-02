ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Actress Neha Narang’s son Avyan Gautam to enter Dangal TV’s Bindiya Sarkar

TV actress Neha Narang’s son Avyan Gautam will be seen entering the popular Dangal TV show Bindiya Sarkar produced by Jay Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Jun,2023 16:23:00
Exclusive: Actress Neha Narang’s son Avyan Gautam to enter Dangal TV’s Bindiya Sarkar

Popular TV actress Neha Narang’s son Avyan Gautam is all set to make his acting debut. The young boy will be seen entering the popular Dangal TV show Bindiya Sarkar. He will play the role of Bittu in the Indian political romantic drama television series which is produced by Jay Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions.

The show revolves around an illiterate Bindiya, who plans to settle down in Lucknow after marriage, and becomes the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh due to a strange turn of events in her life. Sonal Khilwani and Dhruv Bhandari appear in lead roles in the project.

Earlier, as per reports, Rohit Choudhary joined Bindiya Sarkar. His entry kick-started a rebirth track and causing conflict between the lead couple.

Actress Neha is known for her work in Sasural Genda Phool, Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Shubh Vivah, Rangrasiya, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, and Balveer.

We buzzed Neha but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film: Akshay Oberoi, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, Shefali Shah, Kusha Kapila, Sharib Hashmi

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film: Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra  

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Ayaan Zubair Misses Sister Jannat Zubair; Calls her Jaanuu
Ayaan Zubair Misses Sister Jannat Zubair; Calls her Jaanuu
Mumbaikar Review: Vijay Sethupathi Is Wasted In The Bland Blurr of Mumbaikar
Mumbaikar Review: Vijay Sethupathi Is Wasted In The Bland Blurr of Mumbaikar
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets angry on seeing Mohan's pathetic state
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets angry on seeing Mohan's pathetic state
Maitree spoiler: Sona threatens to KILL Harsh and Maitree
Maitree spoiler: Sona threatens to KILL Harsh and Maitree
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's teary reunion with his mother
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's teary reunion with his mother
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Talveen learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Talveen learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
Read Latest News