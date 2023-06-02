Exclusive: Amar Sharma bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan

Amar Sharma, the talented actor, who rose to immense fame with his role of Madan Singh in Balika Vadhu and then entertained audiences as Ram in Colors TV show Swaragini, has bagged a new show. As per a credible source, the actor will be a part of Atrangi TV’s upcoming show Tum Bin Jau Kahan.

Produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma under the banner of TSM Productions, it will see Sahil Phull and Sana Amin Sheikh playing the leads. As per reports in the media, the upcoming show will have an interesting concept. The casting and pre-production are on.

Shares a source, “Amar Sharma will play the role of Mirza, lead girl Zara’s father in the show.”

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Saurabh Gumber being roped in for the above mentioned project.

We buzzed Amar but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film: Akshay Oberoi, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, Shefali Shah, Kusha Kapila, Sharib Hashmi

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film: Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra