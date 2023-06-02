ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Amar Sharma bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan

Amar Sharma, the talented actor, who rose to immense fame with his role of Madan Singh in Balika Vadhu, will be seen in Atrangi TV’s upcoming show Tum Bin Jau Kahan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Jun,2023 14:05:14
Exclusive: Amar Sharma bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan

Amar Sharma, the talented actor, who rose to immense fame with his role of Madan Singh in Balika Vadhu and then entertained audiences as Ram in Colors TV show Swaragini, has bagged a new show. As per a credible source, the actor will be a part of Atrangi TV’s upcoming show Tum Bin Jau Kahan.

Produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma under the banner of TSM Productions, it will see Sahil Phull and Sana Amin Sheikh playing the leads. As per reports in the media, the upcoming show will have an interesting concept. The casting and pre-production are on.

Shares a source, “Amar Sharma will play the role of Mirza, lead girl Zara’s father in the show.”

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Saurabh Gumber being roped in for the above mentioned project.

We buzzed Amar but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film: Akshay Oberoi, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, Shefali Shah, Kusha Kapila, Sharib Hashmi

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film: Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra  

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's teary reunion with his mother
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's teary reunion with his mother
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Talveen learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Talveen learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
"It is very easy to talk," Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's comment on 'The Kerala Story'
"It is very easy to talk," Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's comment on 'The Kerala Story'
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
Good News: MS Dhoni Knee Surgery Is Successful; Check Out
Good News: MS Dhoni Knee Surgery Is Successful; Check Out
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan reveals Jordan's true intentions to Elahi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan reveals Jordan's true intentions to Elahi
Read Latest News