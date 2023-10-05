Exclusive: Anupamaa's Samar, Sagar Parekh approached for Bigg Boss 17

Sagar Parekh the talented young actor, popular for his role as Samar Shah in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa, is being missed on the show. As we know, the show took a big tragic twist with Samar’s death shown. Samar and Anupamaa’s emotional bonding in the show will be missed. And now, we at IWMBuzz.com have got the inside news of Sagar Parekh being on talking terms for Bigg Boss 17 on Colors.

Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss is again in the headlines, for the kind of popular names being approached. News is rife in media circles about celebrities Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Jay Soni, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre among others, being approached for the popular reality show.

As per a reliable source, “Sagar Parekh after his fruitful stint in Rajan Shahi and Star Plus’ Anupamaa, is in demand. He is being considered as a probable candidate for Bigg Boss 17. It is true that the young actor who has just now gotten out of the show Anupamaa, is in talks for Bigg Boss 17.”

We buzzed Sagar Parekh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

The promo of Bigg Boss 17 has kept viewers glued to it for sure. Salman Khan and his new look, and the exciting feel of the show have already made inroads in the minds of viewers.

