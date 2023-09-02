Television | News

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre might be a part of Bigg Boss 17. While no official confirmation has been made, fans and followers of the actors are abuzz with excitement and curiosity about what the duo could bring to the house.

Bigg Boss is now gearing up for its 17th season and fans of the hit reality show are eagerly waiting. The show might have an exciting theme – singles vs. couples, which might influence the selection of contestants. Interestingly, it’s rumored that some former Bigg Boss contestants will return to the show, not as competitors but as mentors to guide the new contestants.

Shrenu and Akshay, who met each other in August last year on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki, are seeing each other. While the two were shooting for the now-discontinued TV show, cupid’s arrow hit the lovebirds. The timelines of their relationship are unclear but it is certain that they hit it off while the show was on floors. The two have been extremely low-key about their relationship and intend to keep it that way.

Reportedly, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Sangita Ghosh, Twinkle Arora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Alice Kaushik, and Kanwar Dhillon have been approached to feature in the reality show. Even popular YouTubers like Sourav Joshi, Anurag Doval, and Harsh Beniwal are said to be in the mix. There’s also buzz that the well-known celebrity couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, could be part of Bigg Boss 17. The show will premiere on October 20. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

We buzzed the actors but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Later, both the actors denied being part of Bigg Boss 17.