Television | News

Exclusive: Arshi Bharti Shandilya joins the cast of Sony TV's Barsaatein

Arshi Bharti Shandilya will be part of the cast of Sony TV's new show Barsaatein. The show is produced by Balaji Telefilms and has Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon as leads.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Jun,2023 14:08:23
Actress Arshi Bharti Shandilya who has featured in the film Panipat and has been part of the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will join the cast of Sony TV’s upcoming show, Barsaatein.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show will feature Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi and Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon in lead roles. The show is expected to start airing in June. This will be a show that will bring back these two popular actors to TV screens again.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Saii Ranade, Sameer Malhotra, Vipul Deshpande and Kevin Charadva being roped in to play pivotal roles.

If you have missed reading our exclusive newsbreaks on the show Barsaatein, you can catch up with them here.

Read Here: Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV’s Barsaatein

Read Here: Exclusive: Saii Ranade bags Ekta Kapoor’s new show Barsaatein on Sony TV

Read Here: Exclusive: Sameer Malhotra joins the cast of Sony TV’s show Barsaatein

We now hear of Arshi playing an interesting role.

As per a reliable source, “She will play a character linked to the female lead, Shivangi’s character.”

We buzzed Arshi, but did not hear from her.

We contacted the channel spokesperson but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Are you excited about this new show? Also, how do you see this fresh Jodi of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

