Exclusive: Arshi Bharti Shandilya joins the cast of Sony TV's Barsaatein

Actress Arshi Bharti Shandilya who has featured in the film Panipat and has been part of the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will join the cast of Sony TV’s upcoming show, Barsaatein.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show will feature Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi and Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon in lead roles. The show is expected to start airing in June. This will be a show that will bring back these two popular actors to TV screens again.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Saii Ranade, Sameer Malhotra, Vipul Deshpande and Kevin Charadva being roped in to play pivotal roles.

If you have missed reading our exclusive newsbreaks on the show Barsaatein, you can catch up with them here.

We now hear of Arshi playing an interesting role.

As per a reliable source, “She will play a character linked to the female lead, Shivangi’s character.”

We buzzed Arshi, but did not hear from her.

We contacted the channel spokesperson but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Are you excited about this new show? Also, how do you see this fresh Jodi of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon?

