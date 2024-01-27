Exclusive: Barsatein – Mausam Pyar Ka actor Devashish Chandiramani joins the cast of Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha

Young actor Devashish Chandiramani who is presently seen in Sony TV’s Barsatein – Mausam Pyar Ka along with Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, has bagged his next big role. He will be seen playing a very important role in the male lead’s family in Star Plus’ next. The show titled Udne Ki Aasha will have Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora playing the leads. The show will be produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary’s new banner.

We now hear of Devashish having bagged a plump role.

Devashish has been part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Spy Bahu, Bhagya Lakshmi etc.

Rahul Kumar Tewary joined hands with a Producer from South, for this show. The new banner concept will be the Hindi remake of a noted South Indian show. We have written till now about Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Sanjay Narvekar and Puru Chiber being part of the project.

We buzzed Devashish but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Rahul Kumar Tewary but did not get revert till we filed the story.

