Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Sanjay Narvekar joins the cast of Rahul Kumar Tewary’s Star Plus show

Sanjay Narvekar, the seasoned performer who has many Marathi and Hindi films to his credit will again be making his way into a Hindi television show. The last time he made his presence felt in a TV show was with the Star Plus biggie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He played the role of the cop Kamal Joshi, the inspiring father of Sai Joshi, the protagonist in the show. His role has been memorable even now, with the character being the torchbearer for the protagonist Sai’s story to flow. Now, we at IWMBuzz.com have heard that Sanjay Narvekar has come on board the TV show produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary for Star Plus.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about this Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora being roped in to play the leads in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can take a glance of our exclusive newsbreaks here.

The show will be produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, along with a Producer from the South. The show will be the Hindi version of a South remake on TV, which is produced by the same Producer associated with Rahul Kumar Tewary for the Hindi project.

