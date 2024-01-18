Exclusive: Kanwar Dhillon to play the lead in Rahul Kumar Tewary’s new show for Star Plus?

Television | News

Kanwar Dhillon who was last seen in Pandya Store, will in all likelihood play the lead in Rahul Kumar Tewary's new banner show for Star Plus. Read this newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Popular actor Kanwar Dhillon who was recently seen giving life to the colourful character of Shiva Pandya in the Star Plus show Pandya Store, will in all likelihood be back on the television screens!! With what we hear at IWMBuzz.com, Kanwar is in advanced talks and might be brought on board to play the lead in Star Plus’ new show.

This show in question will be produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, brother of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’ (Swastik Productions). Rahul who has been part of Swastik Productions, will produce this show under a new banner. He will co-produce this show with a Producer from the South. The show will be the Hindi version of a popular South remake, that is produced by the Producer Rahul is associating with. The show will be for Star Plus.

Our source tells us that the show is in its nascent stage, and the team is presently zeroing in on their leads.

Kanwar has been an engaging performer, having bagged limelight with shows like The Buddy Project, Na Bole Tum Na Main Kuch Kaha 2, Piya Rangrezz, Internet Wala Love and lastly Pandya Store.

Are you all Kanwar fans delighted? For all those who miss the original Pandya Store cast, this should be a good news for sure!!

We buzzed Kanwar but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Rahul Kumar Tewary and the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

