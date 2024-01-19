Exclusive: Neha Harsora to play the female lead in Rahul Kumar Tewary’s show for Star Plus

Young actress Neha Harsora who was recently seen in the Sony SAB show Dhruv Tara in the role of Tilottama, has bagged a big opportunity to play the lead in Star Plus’ next. As we know, IWMBuzz.com has reported exclusively about Producer Rahul Kumar Tewary starting up a new show under his new banner, along with a Producer from South. The show in question will be the Hindi version of a popular show down South. Rahul Tewary, brother of Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary (Swastik Productions) has started work on his new banner, with this show being the first.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about popular actor Kanwar Dhillon in all likelihood to play the lead role in the show. If you have missed reading this exclusive newsbreak, you can read it here.

Exclusive: Kanwar Dhillon to play the lead in Rahul Kumar Tewary’s new show for Star Plus?

We now hear of Neha Harsora being signed in to play the female lead in the show.

Yes, as per a reliable source, the makers and channel wanted a relatively new face to play the female lead. The search has ended with Neha Harsora being finalized.

We buzzed Neha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Neha, she has been part of projects Fuh Se Fantasy, Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya.

