Exclusive: Child actor Parv Khakhkhar joins the cast of Sony Entertainment Television’s Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai

Child actor Parv Khakhkhar, who has featured in TV shows Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, Tenali Rama 2, Tulsidham Ke Laddoo Gopal, etc, has bagged his next show on TV. He has joined the cast of Sony Entertainment Television‘s upcoming socio-mytho show titled Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai – Mata Ne Bulaya Hai. Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show has Avinesh Rekhi, Aleya Ghosh, child actor Payoja Srivastava, Divyaalakshmi, Dinesh Mehta, Puneet Vasishtha and others playing central roles.

We now hear of Parv Khakhkhar joining the cast in a vital role.

As per a reliable source, “Parv will play the cousin brother of Payoja’s character. He will be the son of the characters played by Dinesh Mehta and Divyaalakshmi. Dinesh will play the elder brother of Avinesh Rekhi in the show.”

