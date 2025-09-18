Exclusive: Daksh Sharma joins the cast of Sony SAB’s Ganesh Kartikeya

Daksh Sharma, who has featured in the TV show Agnisakhi – Ek Samjhauta, has joined the cast of Sony SAB‘s mythological presentation Ganesh Kartikeya. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures. The show will see Aayudh Bhanushali and Subhaan Khan playing the roles of Ganesh and Kartikeya, respectively. Mohit Malik and Shrenu Parikh will play the roles of Lord Shiv and Parvati. The show was to earlier air on Sony Entertainment Television, but it will now be seen on Sony SAB instead.

We now hear that Daksh has been roped in to play the role of Naarad in the show.

Daksh was earlier part of a few microdrama series, for Kuku TV and JioHotstar.

Peninsula Pictures, the production house, is known for its successful concepts in the genre of mythology, historical and fantasy-based plots. Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Mayavi Maling, Hero – Gaayab Mode On, Dev etc, are their noted successful ventures on TV.

