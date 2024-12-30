Exclusive: Disha Upadhyay joins the cast of Colors’ Meri Bhavya Life

Comedian Disha Upadhyay who is known for her light-hearted roles in shows Neeli Chhatri Waale, Alakshmi: Hamari Super Bahu etc, has joined the cast of Colors’ upcoming show. She has gotten on board the cast of the channel’s new show produced by Sphere Origins, titled Meri Bhavya Life. The show will be an inspiring story of a confident girl on the heftier side. Karan Vohra and Prisha Dhatwalia will play the leads in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported about the lead actors being Karan Vohra and Prisha Dhatwalia in the show. Karan was last seen in Main Hoon Saath Tere while Prisha is a newcomer, who is a known digital creator from Delhi. We also wrote about seasoned actors Manasi Salvi, Prachi Kowli, Kruttika Desai, Iqbal Azad, Mehul Kajaria, Sheetal Maulik being part of the show. If you have missed reading these articles, you can check them here.

We now hear of Disha being roped in for a light-hearted comedy role in the show.

