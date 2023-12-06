Exclusive: Ivanka Das joins the cast of Colors’ show Chand Jalne Laga

Actor and choreographer Ivanka Das, who has been part of projects like Bombay Begums, Haddi, Ghoomer, has bagged a new show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Ivanka will be seen in Colors’ newly launched show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

Recently, the show saw the entry of Dr Arjun, played by Sheezan Khan. As we wrote earlier, Dr Arjun is a childhood friend of Tara, and has a liking towards her. Soon, the track will proceed towards Arjun proposing Tara and expressing his willingness to marry her.

We at IWMBuzz.com also wrote about the entry of veteran actor Sai Ballal in the role of Dr Arjun’s grandfather and Krishna Gokani Thumbar will be seen playing his mother. Now, the source shares, “Ivanka will be seen as Arjun’s Nanaji aka Sai Ballal’s right hand.”

We buzzed Ivanka but did not get any revert.

