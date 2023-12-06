Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana expresses her desire to begin a new life with Jai in front of Reyansh

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, in the midst of the mehendi ceremony, the police arrive and ask for Jai. Jai inquires about the situation. Shockingly, the police inform him that he can’t proceed with the marriage as he has deceitfully married another woman, leading to accusations of cheating. Subsequently, the police arrest Jai, abruptly halting the wedding festivities.

In a tense confrontation at the police station, Reyansh and Aradhna come to police station. Aradhna manages to bail out Jai. Soon, Jai warns Reyansh, that if he continues like this, Aradhna will never forgive him. Jai and Aradhna decide to marry and are set to leave the police station. A police constable prevents Reyansh from intervening. Aradhna’s lawyer also forbids Reyansh from approaching her while Aradhna and Jai leave the police station. However, Reyansh is on a mission to stop the wedding.

Now, in the coming episode, Reyansh will express his feelings, stating that Aradhana’s actions defeated him and that he loved her immensely. Aradhana will respond, pointing out that Reyansh caused her an equal amount of pain. Reyansh will justify, suggesting that wounds and pain are indicators of love. Aradhana will confide in Reyansh, revealing that Jai didn’t marry her because he understands the lifelong commitment of marriage. Aradhana will emphasize that Reyansh’s love isn’t within his or her control, but Jai comprehends her deeply. Jai’s intentions are not possessive; he aims to build a life together. Aradhana will express her desire to begin a new life with Jai in the right way.

Whose understanding of love will pave the way for Aradhana’s future, Reyansh’s passionate intensity or Jai’s deep comprehension and selfless intentions?

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 107 5 December 2023 Written Episode Update

